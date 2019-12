File photo: AFP

A soldier of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom and four others were injured in an IED attack in Landi Kotal, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

In a statement, the ISPR said the troops were busy fencing along the Pak-Afghan border at the time of the explosion.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Taqdeer Ali Orakzai, the ISPR added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.