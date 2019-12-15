One of the lawyers who attacked Chohan identified: police

Photo: Online

One of the lawyers who had attacked Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology has been identified by the police, officials said Sunday.

The lawyer, identified as Abdul Majid, is a resident of Lahore’s Harbanspura, according to the police. His house was raided on Saturday to make an arrest but the accused wasn’t there.

Chohan, who had gone to resolve the dispute between doctors and lawyers that culminated in the attack on the PIC, was manhandled and beaten by the protesting lawyers.

Chohan had told the media that angry protesters tried to kidnap him.

On December 11, a mob of angry lawyers stormed the hospital. They beat up doctors, damaged machinery and set fire to vehicles.

At least three patients died at the hospital because they couldn’t get medical attention, the Punjab health minister had confirmed.

The police have arrested 54 lawyers in connection with the attack, according to the Punjab government’s spokesperson. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi was also seen participating in the protest in videos. He hasn’t been arrested yet.

