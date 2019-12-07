Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
One killed, six injured in Lahore explosion

1 hour ago
One killed, six injured in Lahore explosion

A man was killed and six others wounded in an explosion in Lahore on Saturday, police and rescue officials said.

The explosion occurred in the Township area of the city, according to the police.

Large contingents of police and Counter-Terrorism Personnel reached the spot and cordoned it off.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a hospital, rescue officials said.

A spokesman for the CTD Punjab said the explosion occurred in front of a refrigerator workshop.

Initial investigation suggested that the compressor of a refrigerator had exploded.

“Pieces of compressor have been found,” the spokesman said.

“No traces of explosive have been found,” he added.

