A man was killed in a traffic accident near Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover Saturday night.

Two women were injured in the accident.

According to rescue officials, two cars and a motorcycle collided and the victim and two women were all on the motorcycle.

They were siblings and have been identified as Zeeshan Abbasi, Zainab and Mehek. They lived in Mujahid Colony.

The women are out of danger.

Rescue officials have blamed the accident on speeding.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.