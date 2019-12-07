Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
One killed, another injured in Balochistan mine collapse

2 hours ago
Photo: Online

A labourer was killed and another injured after a section of a mine collapsed in Balochistan’s Duki Saturday morning. 

Two miners were trapped inside when the mine collapsed and it took other miners two hours to get to them. One miner had died while the other was injured.

Local miners had to work to rescue them themselves. Assistant Mines Inspector Dost Muhammad Nasir confirmed that there were only two miners stuck inside and that one had passed away.

He has been identified as Mullah Azal, son of Nawaz Khan. The injured and body were shifted to Civil Hospital where Azal’s body was released to his heirs. He was from Sanjawi.

Balochistan coal mine
 
