OIC calls on India to ensure safety of Muslims

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has released a statement on India’s Citizenship Amendment Bill and expressed its concern.

“The General Secretariat of the OIC has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India. It expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case,” read a statement issued on Sunday.

It reiterated its call for the Indian government to ensure the safety of Muslims and the protection of Islamic holy places in the country.

The OIC reaffirmed the “crucial importance” of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.

“In this regard, any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region,” it noted.

Protests have been flaring up across India after it passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a law that allows citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Many people have called the bill anti-Muslim.

Over 20 people have died, including a child, since the start of the protests on December 12. Protesters have continued to take to the streets in spite of police bans. Several thousand people have also been detained and internet services have been suspended.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the bill, telling Indian Muslims that they “don’t need to worry” about it.

