Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

OIC calls on India to ensure safety of Muslims

4 hours ago
OIC calls on India to ensure safety of Muslims

Photo: AFP

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has released a statement on India’s Citizenship Amendment Bill and expressed its concern.

“The General Secretariat of the OIC has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India. It expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case,” read a statement issued on Sunday.

It reiterated its call for the Indian government to ensure the safety of Muslims and the protection of Islamic holy places in the country.

The OIC reaffirmed the “crucial importance” of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.

“In this regard, any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region,” it noted.

Protests have been flaring up across India after it passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a law that allows citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Many people have called the bill anti-Muslim.

Over 20 people have died, including a child, since the start of the protests on December 12. Protesters have continued to take to the streets in spite of police bans. Several thousand people have also been detained and internet services have been suspended.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the bill, telling Indian Muslims that they “don’t need to worry” about it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India oic
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.