Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No petrol for Peshawar bikers without helmets

1 hour ago
No petrol for Peshawar bikers without helmets

Motorcyclists in Peshawar cannot buy petrol unless they are wearing helmets.

The move was taken to encourage bikers to wear helmets, according to officials.

Following this, the prices of helmets have increased throughout the city. Ever since the new rule was implemented, the demand for helmets has increased, leading to an increase in prices, said a shopkeeper.

“Before this, only two to three helmets were sold per day on an average but now the number has increased to 10 to 15,” he added.

People have complained about the price hike but are forced to buy helmets because of the new rule. “Initially the helmets cost between Rs800 and Rs850 but now they cost more than Rs1,850,” said a motorcyclist.

The condition of helmets to buy petrol was introduced by the district government last week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
helmet Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.