No petrol for Peshawar bikers without helmets

Motorcyclists in Peshawar cannot buy petrol unless they are wearing helmets.

The move was taken to encourage bikers to wear helmets, according to officials.

Following this, the prices of helmets have increased throughout the city. Ever since the new rule was implemented, the demand for helmets has increased, leading to an increase in prices, said a shopkeeper.

“Before this, only two to three helmets were sold per day on an average but now the number has increased to 10 to 15,” he added.

People have complained about the price hike but are forced to buy helmets because of the new rule. “Initially the helmets cost between Rs800 and Rs850 but now they cost more than Rs1,850,” said a motorcyclist.

The condition of helmets to buy petrol was introduced by the district government last week.

