NGO working to make Islam accessible to the blind

Over 100 copies of braille Quran have been distributed

A Pakistani organisation has been teaching blind people read Quran across the country. The Blind Resource Foundation, which started in 2015, publishes and distributes copies of braille Quran across the country. It is being run by Waqar Yunus, who teaches Arabic braille and assistive technology.

“Previously braille Quran was published by the government, but it was stopped few years back,” said Yunus on SAMAA Tv’s programme Naya Din. “It took us two years to compose the book.”

Up till now, the organisation has distributed more than 100 copies. “Our aim is to distribute 200 copies in the upcoming year,” Yunus said.

He explained that a machine that is used to produce the copies is not available in Pakistan and had to be imported from Sweden. The machine was bought through funds and donations, the founder shared.

As reading braille requires a particular technique, the organisation first teaches people with visual disabilities the correct method. “Braille is basically reading through touch, and is taught through a six-dot method,” said Yunus. “After the dot method is learned, we shift them to a number slate and then a Quaida leading to the Quran finally,” he explained.

The paper of these copies weighs more than 150 grammes as braille is punched into the paper and it is supposed to be thick, otherwise the paper might tear off.

Yunus concluded that their next goal is to publish copies of the braille Quran with translations.