Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

NGO working to make Islam accessible to the blind

2 hours ago
Over 100 copies of braille Quran have been distributed

For a Muslim, Quran is the ultimate source of religious knowledge. If you suffer from a visual impairment or have a loved one who does, you may have felt an urge to read the holy book.

A Pakistani organisation has been teaching blind people read Quran across the country. The Blind Resource Foundation, which started in 2015, publishes and distributes copies of braille Quran across the country. It is being run by Waqar Yunus, who teaches Arabic braille and assistive technology.

“Previously braille Quran was published by the government, but it was stopped few years back,” said Yunus on SAMAA Tv’s programme Naya Din. “It took us two years to compose the book.”

Up till now, the organisation has distributed more than 100 copies. “Our aim is to distribute 200 copies in the upcoming year,” Yunus said.

He explained that a machine that is used to produce the copies is not available in Pakistan and had to be imported from Sweden. The machine was bought through funds and donations, the founder shared.

As reading braille requires a particular technique, the organisation first teaches people with visual disabilities the correct method. “Braille is basically reading through touch, and is taught through a six-dot method,” said Yunus. “After the dot method is learned, we shift them to a number slate and then a Quaida leading to the Quran finally,” he explained.

The paper of these copies weighs more than 150 grammes as braille is punched into the paper and it is supposed to be thick, otherwise the paper might tear off.

Yunus concluded that their next goal is to publish copies of the braille Quran with translations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
blind islAM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
blind, Quran, braille, Blind Resource Foundation
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.