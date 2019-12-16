‘New nutrition reality’ demands radical change in global food systems

Existing food systems in most low and middle-income countries are making the double burden of malnutrition worse, says a new report by the WHO.

More than a third of these countries, particularly sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, are grappling with both under-nutrition and obesity in their communities.

The report, published in The Lancet, says 48 out of 126 countries this decade face the double burden of malnutrition and calls for a new approach to tackle the epidemic.

“We are facing a new nutrition reality,” said lead author of the report Dr Francesco Branca, director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development, World Health Organisation. “We can no longer characterise countries as low-income and undernourished, or high-income and only concerned with obesity.

“Changing this will require action across food systems — from production and processing, through trade and distribution, pricing, marketing, and labeling, to consumption and waste. All relevant policies and investments must be radically re-examined.”

Globally, around 2.3 billion children and adults are overweight, and more than 150 million children are stunted, according to official estimates.

The report points out that in the 2010s, 14 countries with some of the lowest incomes in the world developed a double burden of malnutrition, compared with the 1990s. However, fewer low- and middle-income countries with relatively high incomes were affected than in the 1990s.

The authors say that this reflects the increasing prevalence of being overweight in the poorest countries, where populations still face stunting, wasting and thinness.

“The new nutrition reality is driven by changes to the food system, which have increased availability of ultra-processed foods that are linked to increased weight gain, while also adversely affecting infant and pre-schooler diet,” said author Barry Popkin, a professor at the University of North Carolina, USA.

“These changes include disappearing fresh food markets, increasing supermarkets, and the control of the food chain by supermarkets, and global food, catering and agriculture companies in many countries.”

There is also evidence that programmes addressing under-nutrition have unintentionally increased risks for obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases in low- and middle-income countries, the report states. These programmes need to be redesigned.

The report identifies a set of “double-duty actions” to prevent or reduce the risk of nutritional deficiencies with the same intervention, programme, or policy.

These range from improved antenatal care and breastfeeding practices, to social welfare, and to new agricultural and food system policies with healthy diets as their primary goal.

According to the WHO, the components of healthy diets are: optimal breastfeeding practices in the first two years; a diversity and abundance of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fibre, nuts, and seeds; modest amounts of animal source foods; minimal amounts of processed meats, and minimal amounts of foods and beverages high in energy and added amounts of sugar, saturated fat, trans fat, and salt.

Exposure to under-nutrition early in life, followed by becoming overweight from childhood onward, increases the risk of a range of non-communicable diseases, making the double burden of malnutrition a key factor driving the emerging global epidemics of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and cardiovascular disease.

