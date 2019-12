Khushab police arrested on Friday a man for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl after a searching for him for a month in Adhi Kot village.

The law enforcers started looking for him after the results of the DNA report came out.

Evidence collected from the crime scene matched with the DNA sample taken from this man.

He was the girl’s neighbor. His name is Mujahid.

Mujahid also confessed to the police during an interrogation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.