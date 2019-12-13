Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz, Zardari being punished for launching CPEC: Fazl

1 hour ago
Says he wants PM Khan's resignation, new elections

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were being punished for launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The United States had threatened Pakistan that it would have to face the consequences if it initiated CPEC projects, the JUI-F leader told reporters in Islamabad.

Fazl, who tried to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government through a two-week-long sit-in in Islamabad, said that people had shown the “illegal” government that no power in the world could save it.

The JUI-F leader reiterated opposition's demand for PM Khan's resignation and dissolution of assemblies.

Commenting on the extension in General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as the army chief, Fazl said the assembly was “fake” and it could not be allowed to legislate on such a sensitive matter.

The Supreme Court had granted a six-month extension to General Bajwa as the army chief. It directed the government legislate on the matter in the next six months, if it wanted to extend General Bajwa's tenure for three years.

Fazl further said that assemblies could be dissolved and new elections could be held in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fazlur rehman Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Asif Zardari, Qamar Javed Bajwa
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.