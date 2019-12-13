Nawaz, Zardari being punished for launching CPEC: Fazl

Says he wants PM Khan's resignation, new elections

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were being punished for launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The United States had threatened Pakistan that it would have to face the consequences if it initiated CPEC projects, the JUI-F leader told reporters in Islamabad.

Fazl, who tried to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government through a two-week-long sit-in in Islamabad, said that people had shown the “illegal” government that no power in the world could save it.

The JUI-F leader reiterated opposition's demand for PM Khan's resignation and dissolution of assemblies.

Commenting on the extension in General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as the army chief, Fazl said the assembly was “fake” and it could not be allowed to legislate on such a sensitive matter.

The Supreme Court had granted a six-month extension to General Bajwa as the army chief. It directed the government legislate on the matter in the next six months, if it wanted to extend General Bajwa's tenure for three years.

Fazl further said that assemblies could be dissolved and new elections could be held in the country.

