Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia appeal to be heard on Dec 18

The Islamabad High Court has approved for hearing a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The court will hear the case on December 18. The court’s registrar office issued the cause list on Saturday. It will also hear NAB’s appeal for a longer sentence the same day.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will be part of the division bench that will hear the cases.

Nawaz, who is currently in London receiving medical treatment, has filed an appeal against the seven-year sentence an accountability court awarded him in the case. NAB wants his sentence to be increased.

Before hearing his appeal, the court will hear a case regarding the judge video case. Nawaz has also submitted a request to include the British forensic expert who verified the video and four others in the witness list.

Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that the accountability court judge was pressured into sentencing the former premier. A video of him confessing that he had been pressured into announcing the verdict surfaced. One of the people involved in the case, Nasir Butt, has asked the court if he can become party to Nawaz’s appeal. Butt is accused of filming the video of Judge Malik.

