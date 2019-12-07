Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia appeal to be heard on Dec 18

5 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia appeal to be heard on Dec 18

The Islamabad High Court has approved for hearing a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The court will hear the case on December 18. The court’s registrar office issued the cause list on Saturday. It will also hear NAB’s appeal for a longer sentence the same day.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will be part of the division bench that will hear the cases.

Nawaz, who is currently in London receiving medical treatment, has filed an appeal against the seven-year sentence an accountability court awarded him in the case. NAB wants his sentence to be increased.

Before hearing his appeal, the court will hear a case regarding the judge video case. Nawaz has also submitted a request to include the British forensic expert who verified the video and four others in the witness list.

Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that the accountability court judge was pressured into sentencing the former premier. A video of him confessing that he had been pressured into announcing the verdict surfaced. One of the people involved in the case, Nasir Butt, has asked the court if he can become party to Nawaz’s appeal. Butt is accused of filming the video of Judge Malik.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
islamabad high court judge Arshad Malik Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Islamabad High Court, Judge Arshad Malik, al azizia case, pml-n, nasir butt, nasir janjua, nawaz appeal
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Court won't return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.