Nawaz doesn’t know about Musharraf verdict: Shehbaz Sharif

Says he will comment once he reads the verdict

Shehbaz Sharif has refused to comment on the verdict sentencing former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to death for treason.

He said he wants to read the verdict first. Shehbaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and head of the PML-N, is currently in London where his brother, PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif, is receiving medical treatment.

He said Nawaz has not been told about the verdict. Speaking to the media, Shehbaz also discussed the decision to freeze his assets.

