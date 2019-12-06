National Assembly fails to meet quorum for second day 

The government summoned a session of the National Assembly but it failed to ensure the attendance of majority members. On Friday, the session was adjourned for a second time as less than 86 MNAs were in attendance.

The session had been adjourned on Thursday evening because of the same reason.

On Friday afternoon, the opposition members staged a protest as the speaker did not issue production members for arrested MNAs. They later staged a walkout after PML-N parliamentarians asked for the microphone but their request was denied by the deputy speaker. The session went into recess. When it resumed, PML-N’s Hamid Hameed pointed out that the session cannot go on as the quorum hasn’t been met after which the session was adjourned.

