Naqeebullah’s father was determined to get justice proves last message

The message was recorded after a court hearing

Naqeebullah, a native of South Waziristan, was killed in a fake encounter by Anwar and his team in Karachi in January 2018. His father, Mohammad Khan, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi after losing battle to cancer on Monday.

The message was recorded by social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir who was present at Naqeebullah’s murder case hearing at the Islamabad High Court.

“I’m unwell since the past six months,” said Khan. “Rao Anwar did not show up at any of the case hearings, while I was present at all of them,” he said. “I was told that he had been arrested but a few days later he was granted bail.”

Khan demanded that Anwar should be arrested. “My witnesses are afraid of him because he has threatened all of them,” he claimed.

“Two of my witnesses have already been arrested and others can’t even attend any social gatherings. If Anwar is arrested, my witnesses will come easily come to court.” Anwar’s cruelty has surpassed all, he added.