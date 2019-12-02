Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father passes away after battling cancer

Mohammad Khan, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of South Waziristan killed in a fake encounter in Karachi in January 2019, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Khan had been suffering from cancer for the last six to seven months. He was fighting a case against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his team for their involvement in his son’s murder.

Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir tweeted on Monday that Khan’s funeral prayers will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s Tank district on Tuesday at 10am and at 2pm in his village, Makeen.

“He was a remarkable man with great resolve, we must carry forward his struggle for justice,” added Nasir.

Last year, Khan’s son, Naqeebullah, was among the four people killed in a staged encounter in Usman Khaskheli Goth located in the outskirts of Karachi.

Anwar, however, had claimed that Naqeebullah was a militant of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the militant Islamic State.

Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court had declared Naqeebullah and the four others accused by Anwar innocent. A report submitted by the inquiry committee had called the cases against Naqeebullah “baseless”.

It had also indicted Anwar over the extrajudicial killings and had arrested him and 17 others involved in the crime.

Anwar as well as former deputy superintendent of police Qamar are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are absconders in the case.