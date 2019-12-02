NADRA introduces new facility for disabled, elderly applicants

The National Database and Registration Authority has introduced manpack mobile units for disabled and elderly applicants unable to visit a NADRA office to apply for their computerised national identity cards.

Disabled, paralyzed and elderly persons only have to submit an application in any NADRA office through their blood relations.

A NADRA official will visit the residence of the disabled/elderly applicant to get all the required information. The official will submit this information in any NADRA office.

The time period for issuance of CNICs to disabled or elderly persons is the same as normal delivery which takes up to a month.

An applicant applying for an urgent CNIC will get it within a week.

