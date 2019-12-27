NAB will stay away from you, PM Khan assures businessmen

The federal government has issued an ordinance to keep the National Accountability Bureau away from the business community, Prime Minister Imran Khan told businessmen in Karachi Friday.

“You will be happy to hear it that our ordinance is issued today and we have insulated the business community from NAB,” PM Khan said while addressing traders and businessmen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“I know there are some of my friends sitting here and they must be happy to hear this because they were also facing NAB cases.”

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet approved the NAB Ordinance, 2019. It will now be sent to President Arif Alvi.

The premier said the business community had been raising the issue of NAB with government officials.

“It is our contention that NAB should only conduct scrutiny of public office holders,” he said. There were other institutions such as the Federal Board of Revenue to probe the business community, PM Khan added.

The prime minister told businessmen that the government was studying models of various countries to provide relief to investors.

He assured that their problems would be resolved and his economic team would always be there to help them.

“I will resolve their problems because the country needs it,” PM Khan said, adding that new investors would only come to Pakistan if the existing ones were making profits.

“We want people to earn money,” he said. “We want people to make profit.”

The government would now focus on “small and medium” industry and help them, the prime minister said.

He said 2019 was the year of stabilisation, adding, “God willing, 2020 will be the year of growth.”

