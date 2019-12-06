Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
NAB wants Maryam Nawaz’s bail to be cancelled

1 hour ago
Photo: Online

NAB has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s decision to grant Maryam Nawaz bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It wants her bail to be cancelled.

The bureau has argued that the trial could be affected by the court’s observations. It said the court had mad observations on the evidence during the bail case, which is in danger of impacting the trial.

It has asked the court to declare the Lahore High Court’s verdict null and void. The judges had said the case needs more investigation. When a case requires further inquiry, bail becomes the petitioner’s right, said the court.

Maryam was granted bail on November 4 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She had to submit sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million and surrender her passport.

Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

maryam nawaz Supreme Court
 
