NAB told to present more evidence in Khursheed Shah case

An accountability court in Sukkur directed the National Accountability Bureau to produce evidence against Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

The hearing was then adjourned till January 7.

NAB has accused Shah of owning more assets than known sources of income.

He was arrested in Islamabad on September 18 and then shifted to Sukkur. He has been accused of land grabbing and owning illegal properties in Dadu and Sukkur. NAB has claimed that he has built hotels, petrol pumps, and bungalows under the guise of benami properties.

The bureau filed a reference pertaining to accumulating assets beyond means against Shah, alleging that the lawmaker caused a loss of Rs1.23 billion to the national exchequer.

Shah was produced in the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Sukkur.

The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Monday suspended an accountability court’s orders from December 17 to grant bail to Shah and summoned him and his 17 co-accused to court on January 16 next year.

