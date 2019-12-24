Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB told to present more evidence in Khursheed Shah case

3 hours ago
NAB told to present more evidence in Khursheed Shah case

An accountability court in Sukkur directed the National Accountability Bureau to produce evidence against Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

The hearing was then adjourned till January 7.

NAB has accused Shah of owning more assets than known sources of income.

He was arrested in Islamabad on September 18 and then shifted to Sukkur. He has been accused of land grabbing and owning illegal properties in Dadu and Sukkur. NAB has claimed that he has built hotels, petrol pumps, and bungalows under the guise of benami properties.

The bureau filed a reference pertaining to accumulating assets beyond means against Shah, alleging that the lawmaker caused a loss of Rs1.23 billion to the national exchequer.

Shah was produced in the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Sukkur.

The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Monday suspended an accountability court’s orders from December 17 to grant bail to Shah and summoned him and his 17 co-accused to court on January 16 next year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.