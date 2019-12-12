Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
NAB summons Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means inquiry

1 hour ago
The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif on December 18 in an assets beyond means inquiry against him.

In its notice issued to the PML-N leader, the anti-graft body asked him to bring record of assets owned by him and his family.

Asif was also directed to submit all details of his bank accounts. NAB Rawalpindi has been conducting the inquiry against the PML-N leader.

Asif is likely to be grilled about the assets owned by him and his dependents.

