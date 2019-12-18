NAB prosecutor escapes murder attempt in Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau prosecutor Wasiq Malik escaped an attempt on his life late Tuesday night after two motorcyclists opened fire at him in Islamabad’s Sawan.

The NAB official said there were two men on motorcycles who fired at him while he was in his car. “They first shot at me when I slowed down, then came another shot. When I was getting out [of the car], they shot for the third time,” he said.

Malik had represented NAB in the Al-Azizia reference case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He had also headed the legal team of a joint investigation team formed to probe the fake accounts case.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of the incident.

He said that such incidents lower the spirits of NAB personnel. He has directed the NAB Rawalpindi DG to ask the police about the inadequate security arrangements for Malik.

Islamabad IG Amir Zulfiqar has tasked two teams with apprehending the attackers. These teams will operate under the supervision of Operations DIG Waqar uddin Syed and Investigations SP Dr Mustafa Tanvir.

However, Malik has expressed reservations regarding both policemen’s involvement, saying he doesn’t trust either of them. “I don’t think both of them can or will investigate my matter,” Malik claimed.

This is the second time attack on a NAB official since August. On August 8, firing was reported outside the residence of NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi in Islamabad’s Sector I-8.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.