NAB issues arrest warrant for Akram Durrani

1 hour ago
The National Accountability Bureau issued on Wednesday an arrest warrant for Akram Durrani, a JUI-F leader and head of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee.  

Durrani is being investigated in the bulletproof car, housing ministry appointment, assets beyond known sources of income and appointment of a director cases.

NAB will present an arrest warrant against him before the Islamabad High Court on January 1.

The court had granted Durrani interim bail on December 4 till January 1. Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had heard his case and had ordered him to submit four sureties of Rs0.5 million each. NAB was asked by the court to submit a written reply in the case by December 18.

NAB can’t arrest Durrani yet, despite the warrant. When it presents the warrant in court on January 1, the judges will decide whether to extend Durrani’s bail or cancel it. If it’s cancelled NAB can arrest him.

On November 23, NAB had written a letter to the interior ministry suggesting that Durrani’s name should be added to the Exit Control List. It had asked the Ministry of Interior to place his name on the ECL because they believed that the former federal minister could leave the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
