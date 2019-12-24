NAB gets 13-day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal

An Islamabad accountability court remanded senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal into NAB’s custody for 13 days in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City project.

Accountability court judge Mohammed Bashir, who headed the proceeding, ordered to produce Iqbal on Jan 6.

A day earlier, Iqbal was arrested by NAB and summoned to NAB’s Rawalpindi office the next morning.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Sports City project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

According to sources, Iqbal is accused of starting the Rs3 billion project illegally.

Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.

