Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

NAB gathered evidence of corruption worth Rs900b: official

42 mins ago
Says corrupt individuals are afraid of NAB

Saleem Shehzad, the director general of National Accountability Bureau Lahore, has claimed the anti-graft body gathered evidence of corruption worth Rs900 billion and submitted it in different courts.

“Now, the courts should announce verdicts so it [the money] could be recovered,” the NAB official said while addressing an event in Lahore.

Shehzad said no pious or innocent man was afraid of the anti-corruption watchdog.

The people who were afraid of NAB were fraudsters and hatched conspiracies to save their assets, he added.

“At times, we even spent nights at work,” the official said. He added their efforts gave sleepless nights to corrupt individuals.

