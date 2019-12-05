NAB gathered evidence of corruption worth Rs900b: official

Says corrupt individuals are afraid of NAB

“Now, the courts should announce verdicts so it [the money] could be recovered,” the NAB official said while addressing an event in Lahore.

Shehzad said no pious or innocent man was afraid of the anti-corruption watchdog.

The people who were afraid of NAB were fraudsters and hatched conspiracies to save their assets, he added.

“At times, we even spent nights at work,” the official said. He added their efforts gave sleepless nights to corrupt individuals.

