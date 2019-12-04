NAB files reference against former PPP minister Jam Khan Shoro

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Tuesday a reference in the Sindh High court against PPP leader Jam Khan Shoro and 14 others for owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

The suspects have also been charged with unlawful allotment of government land.

“Government land was illegally allotted for a CNG station in Hyderabad,” said a NAB official. “We have found other evidence against the suspects as well.” Shoro was elected to the Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad.

The court has given the bureau till January 28 to submit a detailed report on the reference. It has also delayed the hearing of bail petitions filed by Shoro and the other suspects.

Last year, former Sindh local government minister Shoro was accused of being involved in illegal allotment of government land, which caused Rs180 million loss to the national exchequer. He reportedly illegally sold properties in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The PPP leader was accused of grabbing 262 acres in Kohistan too.