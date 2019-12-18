Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
NAB challenges verdict releasing PPP’s Khursheed Shah

1 hour ago
NAB challenges verdict releasing PPP’s Khursheed Shah

NAB has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging a Sukkur accountability court’s decision to grant PPP leader Khursheed Shah bail in an assets case.

The court had approved Tuesday Shah’s bail plea against aRs5 million surety bond.

NAB claims that the court granted bail without hearing prosecution’s arguments, adding that it is against the law. It urged the Sindh High Court to nullify the accountability court’s judgment.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18 and then shifted to Sukkur.

