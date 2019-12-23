Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
NAB arrests Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

2 hours ago
Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in Narowal Sports City case, NAB spokesperson said Monday.

He was summoned to NAB’s Rawalpindi office in the morning.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Sports City project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

According to sources, Iqbal is accused of starting the Rs3 billion project illegally.

PML-N condemns Iqbal’s arrest

Condemning Iqbal’s arrest, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Narowal Sports City project was approved during Pakistan People’s Party’s government.

Aurangzeb claimed that the inquiry into the Sports City case had already been closed in the past because NAB couldn’t find any evidence against him.

“We will not be scared,” she said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is misusing his authority to target the PML-N and other opposition parties.

Marriyum said that Iqbal underwent surgery three days ago in the Services Hospital and a plate was removed from his arm.

In May, 2018, Iqbal was shot and injured in Narowal during a corner meeting.

According to the police, the attacker Abid Hussain is associated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

