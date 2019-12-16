Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
NA wants India to revoke discriminatory amendment to citizenship law

40 mins ago
The National Assembly unanimously adopted on Monday a resolution to condemn India’s new amendment to its citizenship law and termed it as a discriminatory law enacted by the Indian Parliament last week.

The bill fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries, but critics allege it is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda to marginalise India’s 200 million Muslims — something he denies.

Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Shafqat Mahmood moved the resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the House.

It underlined that the new Indian law is based on falsehood and distortion of facts relating to the treatment of minorities in neighbouring countries.

It stated that the controversial amendment is against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law as it seeks to set up a faith-based criterion for citizenship.

The resolution called upon India to revoke the discriminatory clauses in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, immediately halt the brutal use of force against religious minorities, reverse all discriminatory measures and steps to allow minorities to live with dignity and safety and lift the curfew and information block out in Kashmir.

 
