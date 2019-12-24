Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mustafa Kamal’s interim bail extended in illegal allotment case

2 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal’s interim bail extended in illegal allotment case

The Sindh High Court extended on Tuesday the interim bail of PSP founder Mustafa Kamal and eight others in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Karachi’s Clifton.

Kamal is accused of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. NAB claims the PSP founder even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh extended the bail of all the suspects in the case.

Kamal did not turn up before the court which irked the chief justice. “We are confirming the bail, but [Kamal] did not do the right thing by not attending the hearing,” he remarked.

The politician’s lawyer, Hassan Sabir, said his client is in Hyderabad because of which he wasn’t able to come.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Mustafa Kamal psp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh High Court, Mustafa Kamal, illegal allotment case,
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.