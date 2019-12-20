Must rid each institution of corruption: incoming CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Incoming chief justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed told a full court reference on Friday that the Constitution has outlined the roles of the legislature, courts and government.

We will have to deal with those involved in corruption strictly, he said. He was speaking at a full court reference held in honour of his predecessor, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Justice Ahmed said they will have to rid each institution in the country of corruption. Corruption is the biggest stumbling block in our country’s progress, he said.

He also said that the Constitution has outlined the roles of the courts, legislature and government. The fundamental rights mentioned in the Constitution are for the protection of the people, he reminded participants of the reference.

The state will have to pay special attention to civil infrastructure, he said.

Justice Ahmed will take oath on Saturday as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan. His predecessor’s tenure ended on Friday.

