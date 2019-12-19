Musharraf’s lawyer: trial held in absentia, appeal can be too

If a trial can be held without the person being tried there, then an appeal can be heard and filed too, provided it is backed up by proper legal and medical evidence, said Salman Safdar, the lawyer of former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Of course the verdict will be challenged, he told SAMAA TV onThursday, hours after the detailed verdict sentencing Musharraf to death was released.

There was a 2-1 split, he said. Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court and Sindh High Court’s Justice Nazar Akbar heard the case. Musharraf was convicted by a 2-1 majority. Justice Akbar was the only judge who voted against sentencing him to death.

He quoted Justice Akbar’s dissenting note to say that there was discriminatory prosecution in this case. He also questioned the reasoning and grounds on which the other two judges convicted Musharraf.

He said the grounds of conviction were not given. Our biggest grievance was the fair trial clause, he said, adding that the trial had been conducted in haste. How can you give someone a death sentence and tell them 48 hours later why it was given, he asked. The verdict is usually given the same day or the next, he added.

Safdar concluded that it seemed there was pressure on the judges. He also said the judges made some inappropriate remarks in the order, some things he had never seen before.

They should have used proper legal language, that would have been more appropriate, he said.

He also said that Musharraf was not in the country because he was genuinely sick and had been hospitalized. There is medical, photographic and video evidence there, he said.