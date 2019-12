Former president given death penalty for suspending Constitution

Akhtar Shah, the former lawyer of Pervez Musharraf, was enraged after a special court handed death penalty to the former president for suspending the country's Constitution in 2007.

"We will not leave anyone,” said Shah. "We will initiate legal proceedings against all those responsible."

He remarked that a referendum should be held in the country.

