Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Musharraf verdict punishment method is illegal, inhumane: additional attorney-general

1 hour ago
Musharraf verdict punishment method is illegal, inhumane: additional attorney-general

Additional Attorney-General Aamir Rehman believes the Pervez Musharraf verdict is against basic rights and the practices of the judicial system.

Speaking at the full court reference for outgoing Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday, Rehman said the manner of the implementation of the punishment mentioned in the verdict is illegal and inhumane.

A special court sentenced the former military dictator to death for high treason on December 17. On December 19 it released the detailed verdict in the case.

“We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days,” read the verdict.

Rehman said in the Musharraf case, Article 10A of the Constitution and the principle of guilty beyond all reasonable doubt were ignored. I say with a heavy heart that the chief justice also supported the special court’s verdict, he said.

The chief justice also gave a verdict in the army chief’s extension case, in which he said in his additional note that the law was equal for all, said Rehman.

In the past, additional and ad-hoc judges were given extensions, said the government law officer, adding that he requests the court not to be hasty when pronouncing verdicts on main constitutional positions.

