Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Musharraf offered fast track citizenship by Indian MP

21 mins ago
Musharraf offered fast track citizenship by Indian MP

In this file photo taken on June 12, 2004, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf answers a question during an interview in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

An Indian member of parliament has offered former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf fast track Indian citizenship.

In a tweet posted on December 19, Subramanian Swamy said if Musharraf acknowledges that he is the descendant of Hindus, he can come to India. Under India’s new Citizenship Amendment Bill, people who acknowledge that they are descendants of Hindus are qualified to come to India.

Swamy is a politician, economist, and statistician and a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament.

Musharraf was sentenced to death in a high treason case on December 17. To read the key points of the 169-page verdict, click here.

India pervez musharraf
 
