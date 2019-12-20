Musharraf offered fast track citizenship by Indian MP

An Indian member of parliament has offered former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf fast track Indian citizenship.

In a tweet posted on December 19, Subramanian Swamy said if Musharraf acknowledges that he is the descendant of Hindus, he can come to India. Under India’s new Citizenship Amendment Bill, people who acknowledge that they are descendants of Hindus are qualified to come to India.

We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 19, 2019

Swamy is a politician, economist, and statistician and a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament.

Musharraf was sentenced to death in a high treason case on December 17. To read the key points of the 169-page verdict, click here.

