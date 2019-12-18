Musharraf is our hero: Balochistan protesters want death sentence reviewed

People in Balochistan staged protests in different cities against the death penalty handed over to ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf for suspending the Constitution in 2017.

A special court had announced the verdict on Tuesday. Musharraf was given six chances to defend himself in the case but he wasted those, remarked a judge.

In Dera Bugti district, a rally started from Pakistan House and culminated at Kalma Chowk after different routes. The participants chanted slogans in favour of Musharraf and held banners and placards.

“Musharraf is our hero”, read one banner. Another said, “We reject the verdict against Pervez Musharraf”.

Social activist Khan Bugti said that the people are angry because of the special court’s verdict in the Musharraf case. “He served the nation for more than 40 years and fought wars for the country’s defence,” he remarked. “How can he be called a traitor?”

Another protester said that the Supreme Court should take a suo motu notice of the verdict and declare it null and void.

Senator Mohabat Khan Marri took charge of one rally. The rally participants asked the court to rescind its verdict.

Some protesters even burnt tyres.

The court should review its verdict because the army has been fighting for the country’s defence, a protester added.

