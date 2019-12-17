Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Musharraf death sentence breaks, Pakistan stocks wobble, recover

13 mins ago
Musharraf death sentence breaks, Pakistan stocks wobble, recover

Photo: AFP

Trading on the Pakistan stock market fluctuated as news broke on Tuesday of the death sentence for former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. The PSX then recovered.

It started off positive on Tuesday, carrying forward its bullish trend but then steeply dropped, losing almost 500 points just moments after the news broke. It picked up and regained 200 points in a matter of minutes after the drop.

The market had closed a day after rallying past the 42,000 point mark.

The uptick maintained on Tuesday trading hit an intraday peak of 42,056 points.

The trading had been going well with buyers flooding in of late. The index marched past a 13-month high to close at 41,644 points on Monday, a closing never seen since November last year.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.