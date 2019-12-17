Musharraf death sentence breaks, Pakistan stocks wobble, recover

Trading on the Pakistan stock market fluctuated as news broke on Tuesday of the death sentence for former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. The PSX then recovered.

It started off positive on Tuesday, carrying forward its bullish trend but then steeply dropped, losing almost 500 points just moments after the news broke. It picked up and regained 200 points in a matter of minutes after the drop.

The market had closed a day after rallying past the 42,000 point mark.

The uptick maintained on Tuesday trading hit an intraday peak of 42,056 points.

The trading had been going well with buyers flooding in of late. The index marched past a 13-month high to close at 41,644 points on Monday, a closing never seen since November last year.