‘Musharraf committed treason not once but twice’

Aitzaz Ahsan says Musharraf can challenge the verdict

A special court has sentenced Musharraf to death for suspending the country's Constitution in 2007.

The verdict is the way of justice, he said, adding that the sentence is for the November 3, 2007 case where Musharraf arrested the judges.

Before the said date, Musharraf had arrested not only the prime minister and his family but also ministers, chief ministers and the whole of Parliament when he was dismissed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, an act which was the prime minister’s prerogative. So, a dismissed army chief had arrested everyone and imposed the martial law, the judges should have issued the verdict for that, Ahsan remarked. "Musharraf used to bulldoze everything".

Ahsan disagrees with the former dictator’s lawyer, Raza Basheer, that Musharraf was not given a fair trial. “Musharraf was given many chances for a fair trial, he is one who ran away. He was an absconder.”

He ran away to AFIC while the case was being heard against him, Ahsan remarked. I have never seen such a cowardly army chief.

When asked if Musharraf has the option of challenging the special court’s verdict in the Supreme Court, Ahsan said, “he definitely can go to the Supreme Court, why can’t he come [back to Pakistan]?” But for that, he’ll have to surrender, unless he argues that there can not be a conviction in absence of the accused person. There are precedents for that, he added.