Multan’s blind want people with disabilities to become independent

Blind women in Multan are working hard to learn how to make handicrafts so that they can become independent.

“We want to tell people that persons with disabilities should be encouraged to work,” said a woman with visual disabilities. She is among 147 other young women attaining education and learning embroidery at the Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare Organisation.

“Most people shun out their children with disabilities and don’t allow them to leave,” says another woman. “We want to change that perception because if you teach skills persons with disabilities skills, they will then show that they are not less than anyone.”

“I have learned how to do embroidery and make dollhouses,” said a person with disabilities. “We know how to make a lot of things.”

The woman who runs the organisation said that their main aim is to ensure that people with disabilities are able to earn on their own rather than begging on the streets. “The children at the organisation are working hard for a brighter future for themselves,” she added.

The organisation provides free education to children with disabilities. They provided them with books, uniforms, and transport.

