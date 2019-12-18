Motorways closed as fog shrouds Lahore, other areas

Heavy fog has shrouded Lahore, leaving motorists able to see very little.

The M2 Motorway has been closed for traffic between Lahore and Kot Momin due to the heavy fog. The M3 Motorway that connects Multan and Lahore has also been closed from Lahore to Samandri.

But Lahore isn’t the only area to be blanketed in fog. Heavy fog has been reported on the National Highway in Upper Renala, Okara, Sahiwal and Chichawatni and the Motorway Police have warned the public not to travel unnecessarily.

They have also urged people to install fog lights in their cars.

Fog has also been reported in Chohang, Pitoki, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Pindi Bhattian. Visibility on the highway is at just 10 metres.

