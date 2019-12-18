Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Motorways closed as fog shrouds Lahore, other areas

1 hour ago
Heavy fog has shrouded Lahore, leaving motorists able to see very little.

The M2 Motorway has been closed for traffic between Lahore and Kot Momin due to the heavy fog. The M3 Motorway that connects Multan and Lahore has also been closed from Lahore to Samandri.

But Lahore isn’t the only area to be blanketed in fog. Heavy fog has been reported on the National Highway in Upper Renala, Okara, Sahiwal and Chichawatni and the Motorway Police have warned the public not to travel unnecessarily.

They have also urged people to install fog lights in their cars.

Fog has also been reported in Chohang, Pitoki, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Pindi Bhattian. Visibility on the highway is at just 10 metres.

fog Lahore Punjab
 
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
