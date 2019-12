A woman and her son were killed after a blaze broke out in their house in Lahore on Saturday, according to rescue officials.

The incident took place in the Badami Bagh area, rescue officials said. Firefighters reached the site and extinguished the blaze.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

However, the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.