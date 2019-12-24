Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Missing four-year-old’s body found in Islamabad

2 hours ago
Missing four-year-old's body found in Islamabad

The body of a four-year-old boy was found in Islamabad’s Dhoke Jilani Tuesday.

Police said the child was abducted by his cousin for ransom. He was playing outdoors four days ago when he was kidnapped by his cousin Hamza and his friends, the law enforcers said.

Four people have been arrested for their involvement in the child’s kidnapping and murder.

The accused had demanded Rs2 million ransom from the boy’s family.

Police said the child had been tied up at an abandoned house on rent. The law enforcers cited continuous taping of the mouth as the cause of death.

Further investigation is under way.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
