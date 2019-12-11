Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Milkman shot dead in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
Milkman shot dead in Faisalabad

A milkman was shot dead by two gunmen on Faisalabad’s Satiana Road early Tuesday morning.

Abu Sufyan’s family kept his body on the road and staged a protest. They asked for the police to investigate the case and arrest the suspects.

His uncle, Bahadur Ali, said that Sufyan got along well with everyone. He did not have any enemies, he said.

Sufyan used to go with his brother every morning to bring milk. “He went alone today and look what happened,” the uncle added.

Saddar SHO Siddique Cheema said that the police are investigating the case.

