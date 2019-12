Unidentified militants have kidnapped four personnel of the Balochistan’s Levies force on Tuesday night in Kachhi district, according to the Levies control room.

According to officials, the personnel were kidnapped from the Sunni Shoran area of Kachhi district. One of them was killed and his body was found near Pathan hotel.

The Levies force have launched an operation in the area to rescue its personnel and arrest the abductors.