Miftah Ismail granted bail by Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court approved on Monday Miftah Ismail’s bail in the LNG case.

Ismail, a senior PML-N leader, has served as the country’s finance minister and is being investigated in the awarding of LNG contracts during his tenure as the non-executive director of the SSGC.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also in custody in the same case.

A two- judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard his bail application on Monday. They asked the NAB lawyers how long he had been in their custody. Is the investigation done or not, the court asked NAB.

The court ordered his release on the condition that he submits a surety of Rs10 million.

Ismail was arrested on August 7 after the court cancelled his bail in the case.

On December 3, the reference was filed against him, Abbasi and eight others for their involvement in the LNG import contract case.

The reference, which has been filed in an Islamabad accountability court, states that one company gained profits of Rs21 billion from March 2015 to September 2019 because of the LNG contract because of which the national treasury incurred losses of Rs47 billion.

On December 12, the reference was approved for hearing.

