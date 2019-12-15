Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Mexican ambassador recalled over allegation of stealing $10 book

4 hours ago
Mexican ambassador recalled over allegation of stealing $10 book

The Mexican ambassador to Argentina was recalled over an allegation of shoplifting.

In a rather bizarre case, Oscar Ricardo Valero Recio Becrra was recalled on December 9 after reports that he tried to steal a $10 biography on Casanova from El Ateneo bookstore in Buenos Aires on October 26.

In the video, Becerra can be seen with a newspaper under his right arm, he then picks up a book and appears to put it inside the newspaper.

Local media reported that he then dropped the newspaper off in a locker area where customers can keep their belongings. He then went back into the shop and bought some CDs. However, when he then allegedly tried to walk out of the shop with the newspaper the alarms went off and the security guards stopped him.

As he could not produce a receipt for the book the ambassador was reportedly kept in the shop until the police arrived.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that he has asked the foreign ministry’s ethics committee to analyze the accusation against the 76-year-old diplomat. He said if the video circulating of the alleged theft proves to be true, he’ll be removed from his job immediately.

He said there was zero tolerance for dishonesty.

