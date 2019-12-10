Men operating fake FIA office in Karachi arrested

Karachi police have arrested a group of men for operating a torture cell under the guise of an FIA office in Soldier Bazaar.

The suspects had established a fake FIA cybercrime cell office which they were using as a torture cell, police said.

Several videos of people being tortured were found from the CCTV cameras installed inside the office.

FIA says the suspects were taken into custody in a raid, while those torturing people were identified through the video footage.

We were attacked during the raid, an FIA official said, adding that a case of the attack has been registered at the Soldier Bazaar police station.

