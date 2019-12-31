Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
Meet the Kuwaiti sheep ‘auctioned’ for Rs20m

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
A sheep, which apparently has no gold or diamonds hidden in its stomach, was auctioned for a whopping 40,000 Kuwaiti dinar in Kuwait, according to the Stepfeed.

The amount is equivalent to more than Rs20 million.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, a group of men can be seen standing around the white sheep while getting bids from people at an event.

Someone shouts they’ll pay 40,000KD and the auctioneer is then heard repeating the number before announcing that the sale was made.

The head-turning auction was streamed online to thousands of social media users. The sheep, however, doesn’t look bigger than a usual one.

Several social media users were left confused on what made the buyer give such a hefty amount for a sheep.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
