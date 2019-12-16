Massive losses reported after fire rages at Karachi’s Fish Harbour

Seven boats destroyed

Millions of rupees worth of boats and other items were lost after a fire broke out at Karachi's Fish Harbour early Monday morning.

The blaze was reported at Berth No 5.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant at the harbour. Some canisters of oil caught fire, said security incharge Nasir Bunery. He said the fire spread to some boats docked near the restaurant.

Seven boats were destroyed in the blaze. The estimated value of the losses incurred during the fire is in millions.

Twelve fire trucks spent five hours fighting the fire before it was finally controlled. Trucks were sent by the Pakistan Navy, KMC and KPT.

The fire has been extinguished and the cooling process is under way.

