Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Maryam not being allowed to go abroad upholds the law’

4 hours ago
‘Maryam not being allowed to go abroad upholds the law’

The decision to not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad upholds the law, says PTI leader Babar Awan.

He said that the government’s core committee has decided that no convict will be allowed to travel abroad. “The government has played no politics on the issue of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference by the Insaf Lawyers Forum on Monday.

In-house change is not as easy as cooking a pot of haleem, he said, adding that a clash of institutions has only taken place once in the country.

No one should think of a clash while Prime Minister Imran Khan is in power, he said.

Whoever falls sick, goes to London and then their illness goes away, Awan said. Democracy cannot move forward till a country’s institutions are freed, he said.

He spoke about certain rules that were made part of the ECL law in 1980, saying that they were later removed  in 2010.

There is an argument these days on if a person who is convicted while not appearing in court, whether their appeal will be heard if they surrender or can the Supreme Court take it up regardless of a surrender, he said.

He gave an example of the judgment quoting page 1,619 of the Supreme Court’s monthly review in 1999 in former prime minister Benazir’s Bhutto’s case. He said that she was convicted when she was out of the country.

Her appeal went to then chief justice Irshad Hasan Khan while she was still in exile. In his judgment, he had said that since the conviction was done while she was out of the country, the appeal can be made in the same manner.

Benazir’s appeal was heard. The judgment was set aside and as a result a two judges had to step down from their posts.  

